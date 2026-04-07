DPMB To Launch 80th Sailing Season On Brno Dam This Weekend

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will launch the 80th sailing season on the Brno reservoir this Saturday, 11 April. The public are invited to attend a ceremonial opening of the season this Saturday from 10am at the Bystrc Dock.

The DPMB fleet is returning to the waters of the Dam after a winter break. This year’s opening will be a special celebration of the boat service’s jubilee 80th anniversary.

Visitors can look forward to the first boat departure of the new season, free trips on the lake, a pleasant atmosphere by the water, and a unique opportunity to meet the people behind the operation of the boats.