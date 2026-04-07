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Credit: CG / BD
Jack Stephens·
BrnoNews
··1 min read

DPMB To Launch 80th Sailing Season On Brno Dam This Weekend

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The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will launch the 80th sailing season on the Brno reservoir this Saturday, 11 April. The public are invited to attend a ceremonial opening of the season this Saturday from 10am at the Bystrc Dock.

The DPMB fleet is returning to the waters of the Dam after a winter break. This year’s opening will be a special celebration of the boat service’s jubilee 80th anniversary.

Visitors can look forward to the first boat departure of the new season, free trips on the lake, a pleasant atmosphere by the water, and a unique opportunity to meet the people behind the operation of the boats.

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