Brno City Hall Will Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Visit To Brno With a ‘British Afternoon’

This Saturday, 28 March, Brno’s New Town Hall will host a British afternoon from 1pm to 4pm, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the visit of British Queen Elizabeth II to Brno. The highlight of the program will be the unveiling of a new piece of public art, inspired by the late monarch’s iconic red hat.

The event marks 30 years since Queen Elizabeth II visited the New Town Hall, accompanied by President Václav Havel, during the first official visit of a British monarch to the Czech Republic. An exhibition of historical photos will show how the visit looked 30 years ago.

The new artwork is currently covered, awaiting its unveiling. Credit: MMB

The newest addition to Brno’s public art is currently hidden under silver foil, awaiting its ceremonial unveiling on Saturday, scheduled for 2pm. The atmosphere will be complemented during the afternoon by a fashion show of stylish hats inspired by the British royal family, a tasting of real English tea (with a demonstration of other British gastronomy), a bagpipe concert, and a performance of traditional British dances. The Brno City Rifle Corps, which held the guard of honor during the Queen’s original visit, will also be present. Special activities have also been prepared for children.

The City of Brno is inviting everyone to join the British-themed celebrations. Admission is free. In case of very British weather, the program will be adjusted accordingly. Up-to-date information is available on the Facebook event.