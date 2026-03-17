Ukliďme Česko 2026: Continuing the Successful Fight for Water

Ukliďme Česko (‘Let’s Clean Up the Czech Republic’), the nationwide volunteer clean-up initiative, is entering its 13th year in 2026, with the main action day on Saturday, 28 March. The initiative is the largest volunteer event in the country, with more than 200,000 volunteers involved last year. The aim of the event is to clean up the mess from municipalities, cities, and especially from nature. It is continuing its successful “Fight for Water” project this year, in cooperation with Radegast.

“On one hand, it is a shame that there is always a need to clean up after irresponsible fellow citizens, but experience shows that where there is a greater movement of people, tourists, etc., minor mess from littering always “builds up” during the year,” said Radek Janoušek from Ukliďme Česko. “On the other hand, it is gratifying that the average amount of waste collected has been decreasing in recent years and that together we have managed to clean up most of the often long-standing illegal dumps.”

Ukliďme Česko will also continue its cooperation with the Radegast beer company. As part of efforts to preserve water in the landscape, Radegast will distribute 800 rainwater barrels this spring. The company is one of the most economical breweries in the world in terms of water consumption during production, and has committed to retaining more water in the landscape than it takes from it by 2030. Those interested in a barrel can register on the website UklidmeCesko.cz.

A new part of the initiative this year is the collection of used mobile phones, including an attempt to create a Czech record for the number of phones collected and recycled. Participants can bring the mobile phones from their old electronics drawer to any Ukliďme Česko cleanup events or send them for free via Zásilkovna. As well as conserving primary sources of raw materials, participants can also participate in a competition for new mobile phones worth CZK 100,000. Details about the collection and the competition can be found at ReRekord.cz.

In recent years, Ukliďme Česko’s activities have increasingly focused on educating the public, and especially young people, in ​​pollution prevention, and the generation, use, and recycling of waste. One part of this is the application KAMsNIM.cz, which helps citizens find the correct place to dispose of different types of waste.

“Our goal is not to endlessly clean up the mess left behind by others,” said Miroslav Kubásek, the designer of the app. “Even after more than ten years of organizing volunteer cleanups, we are still surprised by what people are capable of throwing into nature. That’s why we developed the KAMsNIM.cz application, for those who perhaps don’t know, even today in the era of collection centers, reuse centers and ubiquitous containers for sorted waste.”