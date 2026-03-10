Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs Will Mark Second Anniversary of Their Opening On World Water Day 

On 21-22 March, the Žlutý kopec reservoirs will celebrate World Water Day and the second anniversary of their opening to the public. The two-day event in the monumental space will include guided tours, light installations, musical performances, and a family program.

“Water Day is an opportunity for us to invite the public to the Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs and at the same time celebrate two years since they were opened to the public,” said Petra Motesicky, Head of TIC BRNO’s Marketing and Tourism Division. “We are pleased that during that time they have become one of the most visited monuments in Brno and have gained a firm place on its cultural map. Over the course of two years, the VodojeMyArt project has brought dozens of musical, visual, dance and gastronomic events underground and shows that historical waterworks buildings can today serve as a lively and inspiring space for meetings.”

The reservoirs have received a great amount of attention from both professionals and the general public since their opening. The project won an award at the Czech Architecture Awards for “a timeless solution combining aesthetic and utility value”, as well as the title of the Best Renovated Cultural Monument of the South Moravian Region for 2025. They have also served as a location for international film productions.

Credit: Tomas Picka

As part of the Water Day program, four guided tours will take place every hour in Reservoir No.1 on Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 March. Reservoir No.2 will offer a light installation called ‘Underground Pulse’ by artists Anna Laborová and Kristýna Uhrová, complemented by projections of short interviews with architect David Prudík and underground expert Aleš Svoboda.

Reservoir No.3 will feature music performed by artists who have appeared in the reservoirs in previous years, including Petri Herzanen, Tom Holič, Cti Hang and Pavel Zlámal.

Educational program for children

Saturday’s program will focus primarily on families with children, including an entertainment show of water in its various forms in the adjacent park.

Architect Zuzana Sankotová Morávková will lead two thematic workshops to immerse children in the world of water in human habitation. By playing games, children will follow the journey of a “drop of water” through the city, learning how the water supply system works, why water in a house is usually hidden in the walls, and the basic principles of how a city functions. The workshops are intended for children aged 7 to 12, and will take place at 1 pm and 3:30 pm. They are free, but capacity is limited and prior reservation is required. Parents can safely leave their children with the lecturer during the program.

Throughout Saturday, there will be a program in the VIDA! science center tent, focused on experiments to discover the possibilities of water. Volunteer firefighters from Královo Pole will interactively demonstrate the basic principles of firefighting and pumping water.The complete program is available on the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs website. The program in the park is free of charge, while the underground program costs a regular admission fee. Tickets can be purchased on the website or at the box office.