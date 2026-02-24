Řícmanice Arboretum Will Open To The Public This Saturday

This Saturday, 28 February, the Řícmanice Arboretum will host a winter open day. The program includes guided tours with dendrologists from the Faculty of Forestry and Wood Science at MENDELU. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about rare conifers from North and South America, and also Asia. Among the main points of interest will be a new planting of nine species of cypress. There will also be a program for children and the traditional venison delicacies.

Last year, the arboretum underwent a significant transformation. “We removed the overgrowth from the entire area of ​​the arboretum, meaning all the deciduous trees that we cannot allow to grow in the Řícmanice arboretum,” said Petra Packová from the School Forest Enterprise (SLP), which manages the arboretum. “Some of them were already quite mature, so it was a really difficult job. Thanks to the intervention, the naturally rejuvenating conifers were given more space, so visitors who are already familiar with the place will be offered a completely new view.”

The conifer collection is expanding to include cypresses, including extremely rare and endangered species from California and Algeria. “We currently have nine species of cypress and one intergeneric hybrid planted in the arboretum,” said Martin Šrámek from the Institute of Forest Botany, Dendrology and Geobiocenology of the MENDELU Faculty of Forestry and Forestry. “Two of them are truly exceptional: Hesperocyparis abramsiana is an endangered species and endemic to California, where five populations of this species grow over an area of ​​16 square kilometers, with an estimated number of less than 300 individual trees. The second unique plant is Cupressus dupreziana. This is the rarest cypress growing naturally in Algeria, where it survives in extremely dry conditions with an annual rainfall of 30 millimeters. It is reported that only 233 individual trees exist, some of which are more than 2,000 years old.”

Last year’s addition of information signs with QR codes met with a positive response. “They were especially appreciated by visitors who prefer an individual walk to a guided tour,” explained Packová. “Many conifers are very similar at first glance, perhaps with the exception of the privet, which stands out, so nature lovers were pleased with the signs.”

The open day will also offer a program for children, including a kids’ corner where they can test their knowledge and skills in the field of forestry and hunting, and a forestry A-Z quiz, which is also popular among adult visitors.

Refreshments will be provided in the form of a varied menu of venison dishes, from sausages that visitors can roast over a fire, to venison goulash and meatballs. Hot drinks will also be available.

As the February open day at the Řícmanice Arboretum attracts a lot of visitors, the South Moravian integrated transport system is planning to reinforce bus line 210 in both the morning and afternoon hours, if necessary.

According to SLP, limited parking for motorists is available at the Srnčí studánka-rozcestí or in one of the adjacent villages. Under no circumstances are drivers able to park on forest roads. Those travelling by foot can take a pleasant walk through the forest to the arboretum from Babice nad Svitavou or Řícmanice.

Admission to the arboretum is voluntary and dogs are welcome if kept on a leash. The event will be cancelled in case of adverse weather, so the company recommends following the information channels of the Křtiny Petting Zoo.

The arboretum is open from 9:30 am to 4 pm. Guided tours begin every hour from 10 am.