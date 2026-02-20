Ninth Open House Brno Invites Visitors to Explore a “City in the Flow of Change”

The 9th edition of Open House Brno, the architecture and urbanism festival that opens the city’s buildings to the public, will take place from 15-17 May 2026. This year’s theme, “City in the Flow of Change,” focuses on the dynamic transformation of Brno and the ways architecture reflects ongoing social, environmental, and urban development.

Visitors can visit more than 100 locations across the city, including guided tours of the newly opened Clarion Congress Hotel, a commemorative gathering at the site of the former synagogue on Přízova, and behind-the-scenes access to the Moravian Regional Archives. The final list of participating sites will be confirmed in March, when reservation details for selected tours will also be announced.

According to the organisers, this year’s programme highlights architecture as a continuous process shaped by negotiation between heritage, continuity, and innovation. The festival will present a wide range of approaches, from adaptations of historic buildings and successful reconstructions to brownfield transformations, new public spaces, environmental strategies, and experimental or temporary urban interventions.

The programme includes both traditional and newly participating venues. Among this year’s newcomers are the Orlovna building in Královo Pole, the Fire Station in Komín, and the Jazzmin Bar located within the CTP complex. As in previous years, visitors will also gain access to cultural institutions, schools, administrative buildings, religious sites, contemporary housing projects, historic interiors, and key infrastructure essential to the functioning of the South Moravian capital.

For the first time, the festival will expand beyond Brno. A new programme titled “Open House Discovers…” will take place in Boskovice on 30 May, offering guided visits to selected architectural landmarks in cooperation with local partners, architect Petr Ondráček, and the Museum of the Boskovice Region.

In addition to building tours, the festival will feature a rich accompanying programme for both professionals and the general public. This will include guided walks, debates, workshops, and community gatherings. Special attention will be given to upcycling and environmentally focused activities, reflecting the broader theme of sustainability and change in urban life.

Open House Brno has been part of the international Open House Worldwide network since 2018. The global initiative connects more than 50 cities across several continents and attracts over two million visitors annually.

Further information about the programme will be available at www.openhousebrno.cz and on the festival’s social media channels.