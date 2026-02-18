Silent Burnout: The Phenomenon of “Quiet Cracking” Is Visible In The Czech Republic

The pandemic, the advent of artificial intelligence, and the increasing pressure for performance are driving an inconspicuous but dangerous phenomenon in the work environment. A new study by Grafton Recruitment highlights a trend known as quiet cracking, which often remains hidden from management for a long time and can be the reason for increasing turnover of staff, as employees are “quietly cracking” under long-term pressure – without open conflicts, without burnout, but with a gradual loss of engagement, creativity and trust. Grafton estimates that the phenomenon is currently affecting approximately 7% of workers in the Czech Republic.

“Quiet cracking is not about momentary dissatisfaction or laziness,” said Jana Vávrová, project manager at Grafton Recruitment. “It is a state where uncertainty, pressure and a feeling of underappreciation gradually accumulate in people. On the outside, everything works, but underneath the surface, it is cracking.”

From the pandemic to AI

According to experts, the roots of this phenomenon go back to the Covid pandemic, when the demands on employees for flexibility and adaptability significantly increased. These pressures are further intensified today by the rapid advent of artificial intelligence and the related effort to be constantly efficient, useful and “irreplaceable”.

“Many employees are trying to be better not only for professional growth, but also out of fear of being replaced by technology,” said Vávrová. “If a lack of attention, recognition or clearly communicated expectations is added to this, long-term pressure arises that does not manifest itself suddenly, but gradually.”

The attitude and behavior of management plays a major role. “When financial uncertainty, workload and unclear expectations are combined with insufficient communication about the company’s direction and the feeling that management is not really listening to employees, an environment is created in which people gradually withdraw into themselves,” said Vávrová, adding that many managers only notice quiet cracking when it manifests itself in a decline in performance or increased turnover.

From quiet cracking to quiet quitting

The impacts of this phenomenon are crucial for companies. Quiet cracking negatively affects staff motivation, the sharing of ideas, teamwork, and overall company culture. Quiet cracking is also a frequent precursor to quiet quitting, when employees formally fulfill their work duties, but mentally disconnect from work. From there, employees are just one step from quitting their job.

The extent of the problem is also confirmed by available data, which shows that quiet cracking affects one in five employees in the United States. According to a 2025 Grafton Recruitment survey, the situation in the Czech Republic is less acute, but the first signs of quiet cracking are starting to appear on the domestic labour market, affecting around 7% of employees.

According to Grafton Recruitment, there are various ways to counter this trend. Systematic education and development of employees plays a key role, serving not only to strengthen skills, but also as an important signal of trust and interest on the part of the employer. Equally important is regular recognition and appreciation of people’s work, clearly set expectations and a balanced workload. Transparency and understandable communication are one of the most effective defenses against chaos and long-term pressure in this context.