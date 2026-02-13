[the_ad_group id="57"]
Pavel Is Most Trusted Czech Politician, Turek Is The Least, Says Poll

President Petr Pavel is the most trusted politician in the Czech Republic, with 62% confidence from the public, while the government’s Climate Policy and Green Deal Commissioner and Motorists MP Filip Turek is the most distrusted (70%), according to a survey published yesterday by CVVM.

Pavel is followed by Health Minister Adam Vojtech (trusted by 50%), and Industry Minister Karel Havlicek (both ANO) with 44%.

Two-thirds of people do not trust Chamber of Deputies Speaker Tomio Okamura (SPD), and 60% of people do not trust Foreign Minister Petr Macinka (Motorists).

The CVVM polling institute has conducted similar surveys in the past, but as it changed its methodology some time ago, the current results are not comparable to previous polls.

In the current survey, respondents rated how much they trusted the president, the prime minister, the speakers of both houses of parliament, members of the government, and the leaders of the parliamentary parties. For each politician, respondents indicated whether they tended to trust them, tended to distrust them, were unable to say, or did not know of them.

The highest percentage of trust was for Pavel, followed by Vojtech, Havlicek, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova and Prime Minister Andrej Babis (both ANO).

“On the other hand, the highest percentage of the answer ‘rather distrust’ is attributed by Czechs to Filip Turek, who is distrusted by more than two-thirds of the Czech public (70%), trusted by one-fifth (20%), and thus has the lowest net trust value (minus 50),” the authors of the survey said.

After Turek, people distrust Okamura and Macinka the most. At least half of Czech citizens also distrust Pirates leader Zdenek Hrib, PM Babis, Mayors and Independents (STAN) leader Vit Rakusan, and Schillerova, the survey showed.

Based on the trust-distrust index, i.e., the difference between the achieved value of trust and distrust, the president was again in first place with a value of 28. The survey also recorded positive results for Vojtech and Havlicek, Minister of Education Robert Plaga (ANO), and Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil (ODS).

The poll was conducted between 23 January and 3 February, with 1,725 respondents aged 15 and older.

Expression of trust or distrust in politicians (%):

TrustDistrustDo not know him/herDo not know
Petr Pavel623413
Adam Vojtech (for ANO)503299
Karel Havlicek (ANO)4437136
Alena Schillerova (ANO)435043
Andrej Babis (ANO)435313
Vit Rakusan (STAN)385246
Robert Plaga (for ANO)37272511
Milos Vystrcil (ODS)3630286
Martin Kupka (ODS)3333277
Ales Juchelka (ANO)3137257
Tomio Okamura (SPD)306613
Marek Vyborny (KDU-CSL)2729368
Zdenek Hrib (PIrates)2654137
Petr Macinka (Motorists)2460115
Lubomir Metnar (ANO)2024488
Filip Turek (for Motorists)207055
Jeronym Tejc (for ANO)1723519
Jaromir Zuna (for SPD)1728478
Matej Ondrej Havel (TOP 09)1316656
Boris Stastny (Motorists)1327546
Oto Klempir (for Motorists)1232488
Ivan Bednarik (for SPD)1120636
Zuzana Mrazova (ANO)1012717
Martin Sebestyan (for SPD)715744

Source: CVVM

