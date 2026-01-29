DPMB Is Trialling a New Electric Bus On The Line To Nová Zbrojovka

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is conducting a two-week trial of a borrowed Ikarus 120e electric bus, to assess its modern technology, real range in city traffic and driving characteristics. During the trial, the bus will operate on the route to Nova Zbrojovka.

“Given our fleet renewal strategy, it is essential for us to monitor current trends and keep up with technological developments,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “Testing vehicles with a non-diesel or CNG drive allows us to verify the declared properties directly in real Brno traffic. For this model, we are primarily interested in the real range, energy consumption and battery behavior under all-day load.”

DPMB deployed the electric bus on the line connecting the city center with Nova Zbrojovka. The route was chosen for legal and operational reasons. “The vehicle does not have Czech license plates and is not equipped with our standard control and information system or information panels,” explained Havránek. “In order to avoid confusion for passengers on regular connections, we chose this special line for the employees of the complex, which is ideal for the test operation.”

Technical parameters of the tested car

The test vehicle is a 12-metre, fully electric low-floor bus from the Hungarian manufacturer Ikarus.

Battery capacity: The car is equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a total capacity of 314.14 kWh.

Power: The central engine has a maximum power of 240 kW.

Capacity: The bus can accommodate a total of 85 passengers, 28 of whom are seated.

Charging: It takes place using a standardized CCS Type 2 connector with a power input of up to 120 kW.

During operation, DPMB technicians will monitor not only the energy consumption, but also the driving comfort and reliability of all systems. The data obtained will be useful for future decisions on the purchase of new environmentally friendly vehicles.