Demolition Begins of Derelict Railway Polyclinic in Štýřice, To Be Replaced By A Park

The demolition began this morning of the derelict railway polyclinic building in Brno-Štýřice and its outbuildings. The area will be transformed into a flood park as part of the large-scale regeneration of the Trnita district and construction of the new Brno railway station. The demolition work should be completed at the turn of April and May.

Before the demolition could begin, construction workers had to clear out several hundred tons of waste. The contractor is now demolishing the main building, as construction workers are working on site with heavy equipment.

“The eight-story unfinished building of the railway polyclinic has been deteriorating for three decades,” said Deputy Minister for Investments René Černý. “We are currently preparing the area for the construction of further stages of flood protection measures – instead of this unsightly area, a flood park will be created with lots of greenery and paths for pedestrians and cyclists. The site will thus follow on from the measures already implemented in Poříčí.”

The demolition of the railway polyclinic, and the nearby warehouse, garage, and telephone exchange is being carried out by the Brněnské Komunikace municipal company. The most challenging aspects of the demolition are logistics and transport services, including the actual loading of the demolition equipment. The demolition of the railway polyclinic will be carried out by two demolition crawler excavators weighing 63 and 27 tons. The larger of them has a long arm with a reach of up to 30 meters. The excavators are equipped with special additional equipment, namely demolition shears for cutting reinforced concrete and multi-purpose grabbers.

The cost of the removal of the buildings is CZK 5.4 million (excluding VAT).Further information about the planned flood protection measures and the new train station can be found on the website Co bude, Brno?.