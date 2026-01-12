Emergency Medical Services in Brno: What Has Changed In 2026?

Do you know which emergency room you should go to in Brno during the night? What about the pharmacy? And what if something happens to your eye during the weekend? The new year brought some changes to acute healthcare in Brno, as it now falls under the responsibility of health insurance companies, rather than the regional authorities.

Emergency rooms in Brno

Emergency outpatient medical care is provided by hospitals to patients in cases of sudden changes in health status or worsening of symptoms outside regular office hours.

The simplest system is for emergencies involving children and adolescents aged up to 18. The only children’s emergency room in Brno is the Children’s Hospital (Dětská nemocnice) at Černopolní 9, reserved for children with sudden health emergencies requiring immediate care. It is open from 3:30 pm to 7 am on weekdays, and 24-hours on weekends and holidays.

An emergency medical service for adults is available in all Brno hospitals:

Brno University Hospital

Fakultní nemocnice Brno, Jihlavská 20

Mon–Fri: 4 pm to 8 pm; Weekends and holidays: 9 am to 5 pm

Trauma Hospital

Úrazová nemocnice, Ponávka 6

Mon–Fri: 5 pm to 10 pm; Weekends and holidays: 8 am to 8 pm

St. Anne’s University Hospital

Fakultní nemocnice u sv. Anny, Pekařská 53

Mon–Fri: 6 pm to 9 pm; Weekends and holidays: 10 am to 6 pm



Brothers of Mercy Hospital

Nemocnice Milosrdných bratří, Polní 3

Mon–Fri: 4 pm to 9 pm; Weekends and holidays: from 10 am to 4 pm



Brno Military Hospital

Vojenská nemocnice, Zábrdovická 3

Mon–Fri: 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm; Weekends and holidays: from 8 am to 4 pm

Other services

There are also other specialized emergency medical services in Brno. Since 1 January this year, an emergency dental service has been operating at St. Anne’s University Hospital, on weekdays from 4 to 9 pm, and on weekends and holidays from 8 am to 6 pm. Dental care can also be found at the K11 Clinic at Karáskovo nám. 11, Brno-Židenice, open on weekends and holidays from 9 am to 1 pm.

In case of urgent eye or ear-nose-throat (ENT) problems, adult patients can find help at two locations, depending on the date. In the first half of the month, from 1st-15th, it is necessary to go to St. Anne’s Hospital, where the eye emergency room operates from 3 pm to 7 am, and the ENT from 3:30 pm to 7 am. The second half of the month is served by the Brno University Hospital (FN Brno) in Bohunice.

The only pharmacy with late opening hours in Brno is Dr. Max at Bašty 2, which is open daily from 7 am to midnight. Parking spaces for visiting the pharmacy can be found in front of the former post office building on Nádražní or on Benešova.