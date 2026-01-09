Brno National Theatre To Establish New Education Centre in Janáček Theatre, Expected To Open In 2027

An education centre serving several of Brno’s major cultural institutions could begin operating in the Janáček Theatre by the end of 2027. Brno City Council has approved an investment plan to transform the former Bohéma restaurant space inside the theatre into a modern educational facility, with an estimated cost of nearly CZK 29 million.

The new centre will primarily serve the Brno National Theatre (NdB), but it will also be used by Filharmonie Brno, the Experimental Theatre Center, and other city-funded cultural organisations. According to the approved timetable, preparatory and design work will begin in January 2026 and continue until February 2027, with construction expected to start in spring 2027 and finish by the end of the year.

City representatives describe the project as a response to the evolving role of cultural institutions. The planned education centre is intended to support audience development, strengthen cooperation with the local community, and expand educational activities across generations. Its location directly within the Janáček Theatre reflects the concept of an “open theatre” that connects artistic production with learning and outreach.

The premises have had several previous uses. Before the renovation of the Janáček Theatre, they housed a restaurant and retail space, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they temporarily served as a vaccination centre. Although the city later approved plans to reopen a restaurant in the space, no suitable operator was found, leading to the decision to pursue an educational function instead.

The centre will include a large hall of 207 square metres with seating for around 100 people, a smaller hall of 127 square metres for approximately 50 people, a creative workshop, and a café designed for about 30 visitors. Together with foyers, offices, storage areas, cloakrooms and sanitary facilities, the total area of the centre will cover more than 1,000 square metres. NdB will cover the costs of project preparation and interior equipment from its own budget, as well as all future operating expenses.

Once completed, the education centre is expected to become a shared hub for cultural learning and participation, reinforcing the role of the Janáček Theatre as not only a performance venue but also a space for education and public engagement in Brno’s cultural life.