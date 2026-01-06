Finding Your Flow: How Brno’s Professionals are Trading the Screen for the Dance Floor

For Brno’s international community, especially those working in busy corporate jobs, winter brings more than just cold weather. Long hours at a desk, constant screen time, and the grey Moravian winter can lead to a special kind of exhaustion. It’s not only physical tiredness; it’s also a mental fog that makes your body feel out of sync with your busy, overworked mind.

Some people find relief in gyms or yoga classes, but more and more Brno residents are trying something new: 5Rhythms. This movement practice helps people stop overthinking and reconnect with their bodies. It’s a practical way to relax after a stressful week at work.

Understanding 5Rhythms: Movement as Medicine

Gabrielle Roth created 5Rhythms as a movement meditation that uses physical intuition instead of set dance steps. Movement acts as a medicine that can change your physical, emotional, and mental state. Instead of learning routines, you are encouraged to listen to your body. The practice moves through five energetic states called “Wave”:

Flowing: Connecting with your own breath and fluid movement.

Staccato: Finding clarity, definition, and heart-centered power.

Chaos: Learning to let go of control and release mental tension.

Lyrical: Exploring the lightness and creativity that follows a release.

Stillness: Finding a sense of peace and grounded presence.

For those who spend their days working in offices, this practice offers a break from constant thinking. It helps release the physical tension that builds up after a week at a desk and gives your nervous system a reset before the weekend.

Join the Friday Reset

Sessions are held on Friday evenings, making it easier to move from a busy work week to a relaxing weekend. They take place at Radnická 8 in the center of Brno, and offer a friendly space for both expats and locals to reconnect. The atmosphere is welcoming and relaxed. You don’t need any dance experience, and people of all ages and fitness levels can join. All instructions are given in English.

These sessions are about more than just movement; they also help build a sense of community. After dancing, participants often stay in the centre for tea or wine in a warm, cosy bar. It’s a relaxed way to meet new people and connect outside of work.

When: Every second Friday

Time: 6pm – 8pm

Where: Radnická 8

Price: CZK 350 per session

For full details and to book your spot visit ivanblazevic.com.