City of Brno Is Seeking Donations of Stationery For Disadvantaged Schoolchildren Throughout January

The City of Brno’s annual January charity collection is asking for donations of stationery to support disadvantaged schoolchildren in children’s homes and orphanages. Sought-after items include lunchboxes, crayons, paints, compasses, rulers, scissors, erasers, pencil sharpeners, coloured cardboard, and writing paper, among others.

Members of the public wishing to contribute should purchase these school supplies themselves and bring them to one of the three collection points in the city, at the gatehouses of the Chovánek or Klokánek children’s homes, or the City of Brno Health Department. Donated school supplies will be handed over to non-profit and charitable organizations operating in Brno that help children. The collection will run until the end of January.

In cooperation with contributory and non-profit organizations in Brno, the Family Policy team at the MMB Health Department operates a similar collection every January. In recent years, the collection has supported children’s organizations by collecting bed linen, toys, books, medical supplies, and hygiene products.

Collection points

1. City of Brno Health Department, Dominikánské nám. 3, (2nd floor)

Mon 8am–5pm, Tue 8am–2pm, Wed 8am–5pm, Thu 8am–2pm, Fri 8am–1pm

Contact: Jelena Kucielová, tel. 542 172 464, email: kucielova.jelena@brno.cz

2. Gatehouse of the Chovanek children’s center, Vejrostova 8, Brno-Bystrc

Mon–Fri 8am–4pm

3. Gatehouse of the Klokánek home for at-risk children, Michalova 4, Brno-Líšeň

Mon–Fri 8am–6pm

Further information is available on the Department of Health website.