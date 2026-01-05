Brno’s Christmas Cup Donation Scheme Raised Over CZK 5 Million For Good Causes

The Daruj Kelimek (‘Donate a cup’) charity fundraising initiative, in operation at the Brno Christmas markets for the fifth time in 2025, raised over CZK 5 million for good causes, the highest total in its history. The amount was divided between 18 non-profit organizations, whose representatives collected their cheques from the organizers of the initiative at a ceremony on Zelný trh just before Christmas. The Guide Dog Association received the most cup donations.

The Daruj Kelimek collection began with the opening of the Christmas markets themselves on 14 November, and lasted until 23 December. Members of the public could donate the 50-crown refundable deposits on their cups at five stands operated by the Brno-střed city district.

“The resulting sum surpassed the record from 2024 by almost CZK 600,000,” said Ondřej Šibřina, director of the Daruj Kelímek association. “The entire amount will now go to the accounts of non-profit organizations. We are very happy with the result and thank all donors for their trust. It turns out that even a small amount can help a lot.”

Credit: Brno-stred

Visitors to the Christmas markets donated the most money to the Guide Dog Association, which received almost CZK 700,000. In second place was the Kryšpín charity cat association, which received over CZK 600,000, followed by the Krtek Foundation for children with cancer, with just over CZK 500,000.

The Brno-střed municipal district, which has supported Daruj Kelimek since the beginning, helped a total of 60 non-profit organizations this Christmas, including by allocating sales spaces for them free-of-charge on Zelný trh and near the Jošt statue on Moravské náměstí. One of these organisations was the Emil Foundation, which was supported by donors in record numbers, collecting over CZK 2 million.