New Year’s Eve in Brno: A Party on Zelny Trh… and New Rules For Where You Can Set Off Fireworks

The New Year’s Eve programme organized by the Brno-střed city district will start at 6pm on Zelný trh. The winter cinema will show ‘Wonka’ and ‘West Side Story’, and the Brno-based band Lumeny will take to the stage from 10pm. Refreshment stands will be open on the square throughout the evening. You can find up-to-date information on the Facebook event.

The City of Brno has not organized New Year’s Eve fireworks since 2017, in an effort to reduce noise pollution for residents. Nonetheless, members of the public let off firecrackers and fireworks through the night, as the normal ban on pyrotechnics does not apply on 31 December and 1 January.

However, even on those days, a new legal regulation applies from this year, defining areas in which the use of fireworks is always prohibited (not including small fireworks such as sparklers). These are zones within 250 metres of hospitals, senior homes, animal shelters, zoos, or other such facilities. To find out whether these restrictions apply to your area, see this map published by the Ministry of Agriculture.

If you cannot welcome the New Year without fireworks, the City of Brno is asking residents to be considerate and keep in mind the following recommendations:

Buy fireworks in a brick-and-mortar store, not from a street stall. Outdoor humidity can affect their functionality, and therefore their safety.

When launching fireworks, place them on a solid horizontal surface. None of these products are intended to be launched from your hand.

When lighting, do not stand over the firework, but squat next to it and light it with your hand outstretched from the side.

If the rocket does not go off, do not go to investigate why. Leave it for 10 minutes, and if nothing happens, pour water over it and let it soak completely in a bucket.

Night noise rules do not have to be observed during New Year’s Eve. “However, interpersonal relations will certainly benefit if the street revelry dies down after the main stream of celebrations, i.e. after approximately one o’clock in the morning,” said Jakub Ghanem, spokesman for the Brno police. “Many elderly or sick people, parents of small children and animal owners will certainly appreciate this considerate approach.”

At the turn of the year, police officers always catch around 10 stray dogs. “It is good to remember that unexpected explosions can scare even otherwise perfectly balanced animals,” said Ghanem. “We recommend that owners use a leash every time they walk their dogs at this time of the year. It is advisable to plan walks so that it is not necessary to go out in the late evening and night hours.”