Brno’s New Town Hall To Host An Activity Day For The Whole Family On 23 December

On 23 December, Brno’s New Town Hall will open its doors for the traditional Christmas program for the whole family, featuring theatre performances and workshops for children, and guided tours for adults. In addition to the entertainment programme, the event will also collect food and money for people in need.

The courtyard of the New Town Hall has come alive throughout this year’s Advent celebrations, with the “magic forest”, a space full of activities for children. On Tuesday, 23 December, the interiors of the historic building, formerly a monastery and the provincial house, will also open to visitors.

Children can make festive souvenirs in the themed craft workshops. Credit: MMB

Guided tours will depart from the fountain in the courtyard every half hour from 10 am to 3 pm, showing visitors around the New Town Hall. The main part of the cultural program will take place in the Chamber Hall, including carol singing and theatre performances. There will be a Christmas photo corner in the Knights’ Hall, and children who bring a handmade ornament will receive a small gift in return. In the Cloister, they will be able to make other souvenirs as part of a series of craft workshops.

Singing and theatrical performances will take place in the Chamber Hall. Credit: Marie Schmerkova/MMB

A small gift also awaits everyone who contributes to the food collection for people in need. The Social Endowment Fund stand will be selling products made by municipal employees.

Scouts will be handing Bethlehem lights in the Cross Corridor, though these must be picked up as visitors are leaving, as open flames are not allowed in the other interior spaces. It is also not possible to bring baby strollers into the premises of the town hall.

The entire day is free to enter. The complete program is available here.