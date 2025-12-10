Christmas Festival of Bad Habits Opens On Brno’s Římské Náměstí

For the first time, Brno Christmas has expanded to Římské náměstí. The space between Františkánská and Masaryková is now host to the Christmas Festival of Bad Habits, which is complemented with a large art installation. The project was prepared by the Brno-střed city district in cooperation with the renowned artist Kateřina Šeda, the Renadi non-profit organization, and architects from Peer Collective.

Visitors to the square will discover an unusual Christmas atmosphere. The main dominant feature of the space is a large-format installation with curtains, designed to provide visitors with an interesting spatial experience.

“Our main theme is overcoming barriers – whether physical or mental,” said Šedá, who is behind a number of high-profile situational art installations in the Czech Republic and abroad. “With this installation, we want to offer people the opportunity to stop, think and perhaps try to change something. All this with exaggeration and humor. The Christmas Festival of Bad Habits is not just a cultural event, but also a challenge to greater openness and empathy.”

The installation is open every weekday from 4pm to 10pm. The installation is fully accessible to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene from Františkánská.

Credit: Václav Hubáček

There are three market stalls in the square, offering soft drinks and vegetarian cuisine, rather than the normal Christmas market fare. Each Advent Sunday will be thematically dedicated to a different socially-disadvantaged group.

“The expansion of the markets to Římské Náměstí is one of the main novelties of Christmas in Brno this year,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-Střed District. “The Christmas festival will last until 31 December and will offer several interesting events, including a Christmas mass and a charity distribution of soup and tea to those in need.”

The district provided approximately CZK 3 million in funding for the project. The initiative is also intended to enhance the location, which, despite its location in the city center, is not a popular destination for Brno residents.

“Římské Náměstí is one of the parts of the city center of Brno with long-term unused potential,” added Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), the mayor of the Brno-Střed District. “We therefore decided to revive the square for Christmas and focus it thematically for visitors who would not otherwise visit the Christmas markets.”

The complete program of events at Římské náměstí can be found on the Brno Christmas website or the Facebook page ‘Váční festival zlozvyků’. In most places, the Christmas markets will be in operation until 31 December.