Brno Christmas: The Best Boutique Local Gifts To Mark The City’s Festive Season

If you are looking for high-quality, imaginative gifts with a Brno story, head to the TIC BRNO Infocenter on Zámečnicka or to the darkyzbrna.cz eshop, where you can check out this year’s range of designs from local creators – from porcelain and glass to fresh chocolate and honest crafts.

“Brno Christmas traditionally brings limited collections and collaborations with local designers,” said Petra Motesicky, head of marketing and tourism at TIC BRNO. “These collaborations guarantee us a high-quality, stylish and affordable range, and at the same time we are supporting individual creators that we promote as part of our Christmas campaigns. We select gifts that are associated with Brno and its landmarks, famous personalities, or somehow metaphorically refer to its traditions or legends.”

The main souvenir attractions of this year’s Brno Christmas include:

Porcelain and glass in timeless aesthetics

Light and winter are intimately connected – in Brno this year, in the elegant form of porcelain candlesticks with motifs of three iconic Brno buildings: the neo-Gothic Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul, the Renaissance Old Town Hall, and the Baroque Church of St. Thomas.

They were designed and manufactured by the Brno family manufacturer Goldfinger porcelán, which has specialized in the handmade production of high-quality hard porcelain since 1998. The candlesticks function not only as a beautiful decorative object, but also as a subtle design reference to the city – elegant, timeless, and full of detail.

Mugs from the Bruna collection. Credit: Simona Modra

This year, TIC BRNO has also expanded the Bruna glass and porcelain collection with two new pieces. First is an elegant porcelain bowl by Goldfinger’s Jiří Hlušička, which complements the collection’s earlier mugs (2023) and espresso sets (2024), while glassmaker Ota Svoboda from the Glassfictions studio continues Bruna’s previous glass editions a new pearlescent tall glass, an exceptional design that combines subtle morphology, handwork and elegant minimalism.

If you need a slightly quirkier Brno souvenir, MCAE Systems have created a perfectly faithful 3D-printed miniature of the famed Brno Dragon, at a scale of 1:60. The result is a collector’s item that combines technological precision and Brno legends, available in three different colours.

MCAE Systems’ miniature Brno Dragon. Credit: Simona Modra

Sweets from Brno Christmas: Dragon Eggs and Chocolate Surprises

Chocolate is of course a classic Christmas gift, but this year’s three limited editions from Brno chocolate factory Tabūga provide a new twist, combining honest artisanal bean-to-bar chocolate making with imaginative creativity.

Blahokoule are nine pralines in four flavors: caramel, mango, Christmas and Old Bert Winter Spiced with alcohol. These are not ordinary pralines – it is recommended to “let them breathe” at room temperature and then enjoy them slowly. A great gift that will please any connoisseur!

Blahokoule from Tabuga. Credit: Simona Modra

Another novelty are the small nougat dragon eggs, with inscriptions that you will find on their large counterpart on Náměstí Svobody. These small and playful delicacies combine the Brno legend, hand-made production, and the scent of hazelnuts.

And finally, the large dragon egg made of 38% Maracaibo milk chocolate hides a real surprise: a small dragon, referring to the original from the town hall. The egg only “hatches” when you break it – according to the creators, the sound of the chocolate cracking is the best part!

Iconic Brno souvenirs

A design souvenir with a touch of nostalgia, the handmade wooden tram by student Yevhenii Turytsii (Evgena) is carefully crafted from oak veneer. It is not a toy, but a design object – minimalist, stylish and at the same time typically Brno.

Carved wooden trams by Evgena. Credit: Simona Modra

The Brno dragon traditionally wears a striped sweater in Brno colours for the winter, and is now also available as a plush toy. The sweater is removable, and there are instructions on how to make a new one, to customise your dragon however you like.

Brno-themed Christmas socks are also available, either in red with a white inscription or white with red – practical, warm, and with a local motif.

Finally, you can buy small goods decorated with this year’s Brno Christmas visual style by Tomáš ‘SMOT’ Svoboda, playful, contemporary and slightly ironic – exactly like Brno. You can find it on tins, badges, chocolates, stickers, or boxes of fruit dragées.

———————–

If you are looking for beautiful gifts for loved ones or a designer piece as a keepsake, find all these gifts at TIC BRNO’s store at Zámečnická 2, or online at darkyzbrna.cz. Everything comes from local designers and producers!