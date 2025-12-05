Christmas Meets The Wonders of Space At Brno Observatory and Planetarium 

Christmas is not just about shopping malls and decorated trees. This December, the Brno Observatory and Planetarium on Kraví Hora will turn into a festive cosmic zone, complete with a glowing Christmas Star installation, zero-gravity cats, creative workshops, and a Pink Floyd extravaganza under the dome.

The celebrations begin with the annual multimedia Christmas Star, an illuminated installation suspended above Kraví Hora, blending festive lights, music, and astronomical themes, and setting the mood for a seasonal programme where tradition meets science fiction.

The true holiday “supernova” arrives on 27 December with the popular Christmas Observatory Day, an all-day programme running from 10am to 6pm. Over the course of eight hours, visitors can explore a buzzing intergalactic disco, creative activities in the foyer, and specially prepared shows in the digitalarium designed to shake off the post-holiday laziness.

This year’s star attraction is the premiere of Cat Adventures on the Space Station 2D, a continuation of the popular children’s show. The storyline follows the feline crew of Kiki, Tutti, Pepe and the gallant Moon Rabbit as they chase a mysterious signal from the International Space Station. The show features weightless feline acrobatics, plunges into cosmic darkness, shimmering northern lights, and Obscura, a robot who dreams of leaving the Solar System. The programme is suitable for children aged five and above and will be shown several times throughout the day.

Other family-friendly titles include With Animals About the Universe, Stellaris: The Green Expedition, and Big Adventures in the Small Solar System.

As December ends, the Observatory will also screen the final showings of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, pairing the iconic 1973 album with immersive dome projections to create one of the most atmospheric ways to close out the year: not with carols, but with psychedelic rock under a star-filled sky.

Advance tickets including discounted rates are available at www.hvezdarna.cz.