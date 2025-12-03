Seven Projects Chosen By The Public In This Year’s Participatory Budget Scheme

In its 9th year, almost 14,000 people voted in this November’s Dáme na vás (‘Over to You’), the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting initiative, finally choosing seven projects proposed by the public for implementation within the city budget.

The chosen projects are located in six city districts, while in Vinohrady, two projects will be allocated funding after finishing in the top seven. The winning projects, whose implementation will now begin, include:

Clubhouse for young firefighters, children and mothers, Brno-Vinohrady “It’s on the train” – creation of a community space in Brno-Vinohrady “Wilson’s web” – Forest playground in Brno-Žabovřesky Multifunctional sports center in Brno-Žebětín “Cacovický island” hiking trail Lesná, Brno-north New spectator capacity at Řečkovice sports club – Řečkovice and Mokrá Hora New toilets in leisure centre building in Lužánky Park – Brno-střed

This year, 13,839 people voted, which is slightly below average. “The strongest years so far were Covid 2020 and last year, in which many community projects came together,” said the Brno city councillor for the area of ​public ​participation, Petr Bořecký. “Because they were fighting among themselves even in one city district, they had to be very active. This year, things were calmer in this regard; on the contrary, we noted a large number of projects focused on the whole of Brno, not on a specific location.”

Bořecký added that these seven projects will gradually be realised, just as the city is working to deliver projects from previous years of the scheme. “We recently opened a finished nature trail or a playground in Lesná, and completed a program that has been helping families with children with cancer for the past few years,” said Bořecký. “Thanks to the project, they went on trips to nature, to summer camps or to the theater, and they were also provided with tutoring and other activities.”

You can find more information about all the winning projects from this year and previous years here.