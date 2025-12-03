New To Brno? Take a Christmas Guided Tour In English or German!

If you are visiting Brno for the first time and want to get to know the main sights of the city center, TIC Brno is offering guided tours in English and German, every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas! The one-hour tours are guided by local experts, and start at 2pm from the Old Town Hall on Radnicka.

The tour starts in the Old Town Hall courtyard, with the well-known story of the Brno Dragon, before moving to Zelný trh, home of the Baroque Parnas Fountain, Reduta Theatre, statue of Mozart, Holy Trinity Column, and Dietrichstein Palace. After a look inside Petrov Cathedral, the tour then moves to namesti Svobody, St. James’s Church, and Moravske namesti.

The Parnas fountain, Zelny trh, illuminated by VISUALOVE studio

Tickets cost CZK 200, and can be purchased at the information centres at Zámečnická 2 or Radnická 8 or online.

Tours will take place on 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 December, all starting at 2pm.