New Brno Railway Station Awarded At International BLT Built Design Awards 2025

Brno’s future main train station was awarded at the international BLT Built Design Awards 2025 in the category ‘Architectural Design – Bridges and Public Infrastructure’. The award ceremony took place on Friday, 28 November, in Basel, Switzerland.

The winning design for the new Brno railway station was created by the Dutch team of Benthem Crouwel Architects and WEST 8. Specifically, the project was awarded for:

The monumental arches framing views of Petrov Cathedral.

The glass roof generating solar energy for energy-positive operation.

The use of ecological materials and systems using rainwater and geothermal resources.

Public spaces including a riverfront promenade and park that connect the city with the river.

Credit: Benthem Crouwel International B.V.

“The award is the result of the cooperation of top experts and confirms that Brno is among the cities with the vision and courage to implement world-class projects,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport. He added that those interested in the new railway station project can find out more at the new information center for development projects in Domini Park at Panenská 1.

“We try to do projects with overlap and generosity, they will serve for decades to come,” said Jakub Bazgier, director of construction administration for VRT SŽ , who is also responsible for the Brno Railway Interchange project. “We cooperate with top architects because we want the stations to be not just transport hubs, but an integral part of our cities. The international recognition from the BLT Built Design Awards 2025 proves that we are going in the right direction.”

Credit: Benthem Crouwel International B.V.

The BLT Built Design Awards annually recognize innovative and sustainable projects from around the world. Brno’s railway station was selected for its modern architectural concept, emphasis on functionality and environmental sustainability. The project is a keystone in the development of urban infrastructure and the strengthening of transport accessibility in the South Moravian region.

Further information can be found on the project website.