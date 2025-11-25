City of Brno To Launch Concession Procedure To Build New Za Lužánkami Football Stadium

There has been a lot of discussion recently in Brno regarding the possible construction of a new football stadium, and the fate of the derelict Za Lužánkami stadium. Following interest from a private investor, the option of rebuilding a stadium at the current site has been revived, and the City of Brno is now launching a concession procedure to define the future use of the site and confirm a new operator.

“At the September meeting of the Brno City Council, we clearly stated that we would support the construction of a new Za Lužánkami football stadium, if it were technically and legally possible,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “That’s why we started to examine the options under which this would be feasible. The most suitable option seems to be a concession procedure, which will guarantee that a football stadium will be built in the location, and the city and the investor will have precisely defined conditions for the use of the land in question.”

Under the terms of the concession procedure, approved by the Brno City Council at its meeting yesterday, the future investor will be able to acquire the necessary land, then build the football stadium at their own expense and operate it themselves. The parameters for decision-making will be the purchase price of the land and the guarantee of construction and subsequent operation of the stadium by the supplier.

Credit: M. Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality

Any applications for the concession will be assessed to check they meet the qualification requirements, and all terms of cooperation will then be discussed with qualified applicants during the negotiation phase. According to Brno city councillor for sport, Tomáš Aberl, the city is currently working on the assumption the deadline for final bids will be the beginning of July 2026. The result of the concession procedure should be known in August.

After that, all preparations for the development and the stadium will be in the hands of the winner of the concession procedure.

Any future construction at the site will also require the definitive resolution of a long-running territorial dispute over land surfaces between the Brno municipality and the private company CZECHCITY, according to Jiří Oliva, Brno city councillor for property.