New Online Portal Helps Brno Residents Find Out Where To Donate Their Old Clothes

Residents of the South Moravian Region are increasingly combining purchases of new and used clothing, and are thinking more about how to responsibly dispose of unused or unwanted clothes, according to survey data. A new online portal, Oblec Brno, contains information about all available options for donation, including textile collection containers, charity shops run by non-profit organizations, one-off swap events, community workshops and professional repair shops, as well as a map of collection yards including opening hours and contact details.

Brno residents can also donate their unwanted clothes at the municipal social wardrobe on Křenová, which is run by staff from the Social Care Department. In addition, Ukliďme Česko’s app, kamsnim.cz, which helps the public find the best way to dispose of unwanted materials, has been linked to the Obleč Brno project, so users can also find out where to drop off clothes or textiles.

According to a survey by Ipsos, conducted on behalf of the Obleč Brno project, more than half of people in the region now buy and donate clothes in a sustainable way. Compared to Prague, South Moravians have a stronger social motivation; they are more likely to want their old clothes to help people in need and not end up in waste.

The Ipsos survey was conducted in October 2025 on a representative sample of 800 residents of the South Moravian Region, to investigate their habits related to shopping, sorting and donating clothing. It follows a similar survey conducted this spring in the capital, commissioned by Obleč Prague.

The data shows that 59% of residents of the South Moravian Region combine purchases of new and second-hand clothing, while in Prague it was 51%. 38% of South Moravians buy only new clothes, compared to 44% of Prague residents. Second-hand clothing has therefore become more common in Brno and its surroundings than in the capital.

67% of South Moravians change their wardrobe at least once a year, while in Prague it was 70%. The most common reasons for discarding clothes are wear and tear (35%) and unsuitable size (23%). While Prague residents more often cited “lack of space” or “change of style”, South Moravians are more focused on practical and ethical considerations.

People in South Moravia think more about others when sorting clothes – 81% of respondents said it was important for them that the clothes “serve people in need.” In Prague, the figure was 74%.

At the same time, 74% of the region’s residents say they want their clothes to be disposed of or recycled in an environmentally friendly manner – again a few percentage points more than in the capital. The possibility of financial gain (e.g. sale or exchange) motivates only 35% of South Moravians.

The survey also showed that people most often place sorted clothing in textile collection containers (63%), donate it to friends or relatives (28%), or non-profit organizations (16%), or try to resell it (19%). 13% of respondents said that they throw old clothes in with the mixed waste.

“The Obleč Brno project is intended to draw attention to the fact that textiles make up a significant part of municipal waste, and in particular to show how Brno residents can get involved themselves,” said Filip Chvátal, Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment. “As part of the information and educational campaign, we will remind people that clothing does not belong in mixed waste and that the first choice should be non-profit organizations that can return clothing to circulation with the highest added value – whether by helping people in need, or by repairing it and reusing it.”