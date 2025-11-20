Albanian President Meets Pavel and Others in Prague Visit To Discuss EU Accession

Albanian President Bajram Begaj met Czech President Petr Pavel, outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and other Czech officials on an official visit to Prague yesterday. According to the Government Office, the meetings covered the involvement of Czech companies in the Albanian market, the international situation, economic cooperation, and Albania’s bid to join the European Union.

“Czech-Albanian relations are excellent,” said Fiala (ODS). “Albania has taken a huge step forward and is an example of a successful transition to a prosperous democratic country. That is also why we support its accession to the European Union as part of the enlargement of the EU.”

The politicians also spoke about security in Europe in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and about the possibilities of cooperation in the energy sector, industry and education. The delegations also agreed on their interest in further strengthening trade and investment relations.

In the morning, Begaj was received at Prague Castle by President Petr Pavel, who said the Czech Republic has been a long-term supporter of Albania’s EU accession and will fully support Albania in its ambition to become a member state by 2030. The country applied for accession to the bloc in 2009, and officially started accession negotiations in 2022.

The Presidents and First Ladies of Albania and the Czech Republic. Credit: Tomas Fongus/hrad.cz

“We are convinced that the membership of the Balkan countries in the EU and NATO is a guarantee of our security and prosperity,” the Czech president said. Albania is a reliable ally in NATO, he added.

Pavel also praised Albania’s attitude towards the war in Ukraine, noting that Albania has unequivocally condemned the invasion and provides support to Ukraine, as does the Czech Republic.

At the press conference with Pavel, Begaj thanked the Czech Republic for its continuous support on the path to EU membership, and described the cooperation between the two countries in NATO and the UN as beneficial. He said Albania and the Czech Republic are interested in expanding bilateral cooperation, and also praised student exchanges and the help of Czech firefighters, who fought fires in Albania this summer. He invited Pavel to visit Albania.

Credit: Tomas Fongus/hrad.cz

The Albanian President also attended a working lunch organised for him by Senate Deputy Speaker Jiri Drahos (STAN), and met Chamber of Deputies Speaker Tomio Okamura (SPD).

The main topic of Begaj’s meeting with Okamura was Albania’s accession to the European Union. They also discussed the fight against corruption and the security situation in the Balkans.

“I have to say that the main thing on the mind of the Albanian President and the Albanian side is Albania’s EU membership,” Okamura told CTK. “Basically, they see us as a stable EU member state and from this point of view they would be very happy if we would support their efforts in their accession negotiations, which have been going on since 2009,” he said.

Okamura expressed his support to President Begaj for Albania’s success in the accession negotiations.