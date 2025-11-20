Christmas Tram Will Illuminate Brno City Centre Once Again

Brno’s special Christmas tram will be spreading Christmas cheer throughout the city again from this weekend. Staff from the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) are finishing decorations on tram number 1525, so that it can start transporting passengers from Saturday, 22 November. The tram will run on a special route through the city centre until 23 December.

“Advent in Brno also includes the Christmas tram, which we will introduce for the first time when the Christmas linden tree is lit on Friday, 21 November at 4pm in the Pisárky loop,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “We will then put it into service with passengers a day later. Brno residents and visitors can once again look forward to special Christmas lights and interior decorations.”

As in previous years, the tram body is decorated with light panels with Christmas motifs. Inside the carriage, the Advent atmosphere is created by a fireplace, a Christmas tree, gifts and decorative garlands.

The Christmas bus will run on weekdays from 3pm to 8:30pm and on non-working days from 12pm to 8:30pm. It will run every 30 minutes on the route: Česká – Malinovského náměstí – Hlavní nádraží – Zelný trh – Náměstí Svobody – Česká. The regular fare applies on the line.

During the Christmas market, tram traffic through Náměstí Svobody will be suspended. Line 4 will be diverted along Husova, and Line 9 will be diverted along Rooseveltova.

The DPMB shopping tram will this year be located at the Church of St. Thomas on Moravske namesti, selling festive gifts and DMPB souvenirs, from 22 November until 23 December, from 3pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 1pm to 8pm on weekends.

DPMB will also send out its traditional New Year tram, with a festive sticker carrying New Year’s wishes. The Anitra tram, with registration number 1812, will run through the city on lines 2, 5, and 7, until 6 January.