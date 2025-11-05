Brno’s Iconic Christmas Markets Will Return Again In More City Centre Locations Than Ever!

Christmas is coming! From 14 November until 31 December, the centre of Brno will once again be taken over by festival celebrations, as the Advent markets return to the city’s squares, complete with popular attractions, music concerts, and a varied programme emphasising tradition, family, and charity.

After becoming the European Capital of Christmas for 2024, Brno’s Christmas markets are now renowned for their cosy, fun, and friendly atmosphere, mixing the traditional and the modern, dozens of stalls, hundreds of concerts and thousands of memories, and this year will be no different. TIC Brno has long aimed to make Brno Christmas about more than just markets, but a comprehensive cultural project connecting tradition, gastronomy, design and community life in the city.

Brno’s Christmas markets are once again being co-organised by the Brno-střed district and TIC Brno. The Brno-střed district is responsible for the markets on Zelný trh, in the park and by the Jošt statue on Moravské náměstí, on Bašty, and now also on Římské náměstí, while TIC Brno is running the market and entertainment on namesti Svobody, Dominikanske namesti, and in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall.

A total of 160 sales stands will be in operation, ten more than last year. The largest number of them will be on Zelný trh, where over half of the sales points are made up of craftsmen and bearers of folk traditions.

“Christmas is traditionally one of the biggest and most important cultural events in Brno. It is a great advertisement for the city in the Czech Republic and abroad. I believe that the Brno Christmas markets will once again become a place where people will not only have great fun, but also spend pleasant moments with their loved ones and help charitable organizations,” said the First Deputy Mayor of Brno, René Černý (ANO).

The Christmas markets will start on Friday, 14 November, when stalls and attractions will open on Zelný trh and náměstí Svobody, in the park and by the Jošt statue on Moravské náměstí, and on Bašty. Náměstí Svobody will be the venue for the opening ceremony – from 4 pm, a procession of devils will set off to Náměstí Svobody, followed by a performance by singer Sebastian at 6 pm. After the concert, the cultural programme will move to Zelný trh, starting with a show from the band Slza from 8 pm.

Credit: Simona Modra

The illumination of the Christmas tree will take place on Friday, 21 November, when markets will also open in other areas of the city center. The tree will light up at 5 pm on Náměstí Svobody, at 6pm on Zelný trh with musical accompaniment from the Gustav Brom Radio Big Band, and at 7 pm at Jošt on Moravské náměstí. This year’s Christmas tree for Zelný trh is a 12-metre frosted fir from Silůveky near Brno, which was donated to the town hall by the family of Rostislav Beránek. There will also be fir trees on Moravské náměstí and náměstí Svobody.

“Each of the Christmas locations has its own rhythm and soul,” said Petra Motesicky, head of Marketing and Tourism at TIC BRNO. “We want visitors to be able to choose – from a lively city center, through a safe space for children, to an intimate courtyard with a gastronomic experience. The real highlight of Brno Christmas is not in buying gifts, but in the moments that people share.”

Throughout the season, náměstí Svobody remains the pulsating heart of Brno Christmas. In addition to the main Christmas tree, there is also a large Winter Bar and fifty stalls with gastronomic and gift specialties, or the charity stand Ateliér Zvonaře a Hrnčířky, where you can donate to a good cause by purchasing a handmade jingle bell. The square will host a varied cultural programme every day, bringing over 90 concerts and performances by Brno and Czech musicians, children’s choirs and well-known performers. Highlights include Berenika Kouhoutová, Vesna, and Lake Malawi.

Just a few steps away is the quieter and more traditional atmosphere of Dominikanske namesti, decorated as usual with a wooden nativity scene by Jiří Halouzka, stalls with handicrafts and goodies, and a child-sized Christmas tree. The new event on the square this year is International Christmas, which will offer authentic African, Indonesian, Brazilian, and Mexican cuisine from three stalls.

Credit: Simona Modra

Keeping with the gastro theme, the courtyard of the Old Town Hall will once again host Gourmet Christmas, where selected restaurants from the Gourmet Brno gastronomic guide will be serving original dishes, desserts and drinks: Ramen Brno, Bratrs, Zemanová kavárna a cukrárna, Tutti Frutti, Turbomošt a marshmallow, Whiskáč na Jakubáku, Klára Bára Wine Café, Mlsná holka, and Večerka Brno. The cozy atmosphere will be complemented by evening DJ sets and the illuminations of the town hall tower.

Several interesting novelties are being prepared for the upcoming Christmas season in Brno, including a viewing stand overlooking namesti Svobody, new gift items, and the addition of ten new motifs to the collection of returnable cups.

“We are also preparing a video mapping on the market building and a mobile application which will include a map of the markets and information about concerts and competitions, which people can also find on the Brno Christmas website and social networks,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), the 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-střed district. Christmas visitors can win a view from a hot air balloon, which will be parked on the piazzetta in front of the Janáček Theatre.

This year, the cultural program will include performances on Zelný trh from well-known bands such as Jelen, Monkey Business, Buty, and No Name, as well as the traditional performances from local clubs and children from kindergartens and elementary schools. A winter cinema is also planned.

Credit: Nikol Fojtů

“All concerts are free, as are most of the popular attractions,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of the Brno-střed district. “From the beginning of the markets, visitors will have access to a children’s village, a light trail, the illuminated Parnas fountain and a Ferris wheel. Later, an ice rink will be added in the park on Moravské náměstí, which will open its season on Friday, 28 November. We expect to operate the ice rink until the end of February.”

Brno Christmas is fully financed by rent from participating vendors. Income has been significantly increased in recent years, allowing the markets to continue to develop. This year, the markets are expanding to Římské náměstí, where they will open on 4 December. The concept for the new market was created in collaboration with artist Kateřina Šeda, architects from Peer Collective, the non-profit organization Renadi and the city district.

“Our main theme is overcoming barriers – whether physical or mental,” said Šedá, who is behind a number of successful public installations in the Czech Republic and abroad. “Through a large-format installation, we offer people the opportunity to stop and think. The Christmas Festival of Bad Habits functions not only as a cultural event, but also as a challenge to greater openness, empathy and sharing.”

Raising money for charity is again a key element of Christmas in Brno. This year, the city district will support more than 60 charitable organizations, providing them with free stalls, to be found at the Jošt statue and on Zelný trh. The Donate a Cup charity collection will again be in operation, where visitors can donate the deposit from cups purchased with hot drinks to one of 18 non-profit organizations, via stalls at Zelný trh, at Náměstí Svobody and at Jošt. Last year, over CZK 4.5 million was raised for good causes.

The many and varied elements of Brno Christmas have been united onto one umbrella website for foreign visitors, with information in several world languages. This initiative is linked to the Brno True Story destination campaign. Check out www.vanocnitrhybrno.cz for more information about the full range of activities and cultural performances taking place through Brno’s Advent season.