Two-Thirds of Czechs Oppose Adoption of Euro

Czech society is still quite strongly opposed to the adoption of the euro, with two-thirds of citizens against it, while 30% of people are in favour, according to an August survey by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CVVM).

Due to a recent change in CVVM’s research methodology, it is not possible to compare the current results with previous surveys, but the majority opinion against the introduction of the euro has long been shown by the findings of other agencies.

Two-thirds of respondents are currently satisfied with the country’s membership of the European Union, while 31% are dissatisfied. Most people have a positive view of European integration in defence and culture, with more than three-quarters of the public describing it as beneficial.

Just under two-thirds of respondents have a positive view of the impact of European integration on the economy. An overwhelming majority perceive cooperation in ecology positively. In relation to politics, the public’s views are more evenly balanced – 47% say European integration is beneficial, while 44% say it is detrimental.

Public opinion was somewhat divided on the future direction of EU integration. 38% of respondents said that the level of EU integration should remain approximately the same in the future as it is today, while 27% would like to strengthen EU integration, and 24% would like to weaken it.

The opinion that the Czech Republic should remain a member of the European Union is now shared by 74% of citizens. Less than a quarter of respondents said the country should leave. Young people under the age of 30, students, men, people with higher education, residents of Prague, and voters of the Spolu coalition, Pirates and Mayors and Independents (STAN) were more likely to support EU membership, CVVM analysts added.

The survey took place in the second half of August, with the participation of 1,640 people over the age of 15.