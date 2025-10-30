Young Innovators To Compete in National AT&T  Junior Hackathon in Brno

The 8th annual AT&T Junior Hackathon will bring together some of the country’s most talented high school students in Brno next month to design innovative solutions to social and technological challenges. The event will take place on 20–21 November at the Secondary School of Informatics, Postal Services and Finance.

Organised by AT&T GNS Czech Republic and Junior Achievement Czech (JA Czech), the hackathon challenges teams of up to five students to create an original technology project within 24 hours. The event is part of the Support for Entrepreneurship initiative under the Czech Republic’s National Recovery Plan.

Supported by the City of Brno, the AT&T Junior Hackathon aims to promote innovation, teamwork, and digital literacy among young people. The 15 finalist teams were chosen from nationwide submissions based on their creativity and problem-solving potential.

The competition begins on Thursday morning, 20 November, when organisers will reveal specific instructions about the task. From that moment, teams have just 24 hours to develop and implement their technological solution to the contemporary social challenge in question, using the advanced technical facilities provided on site. They will also receive mentoring from professionals from academia and the private sector.

After the 24-hour development marathon, teams will present their prototypes to a professional jury. The competition concludes on Friday afternoon around 4 pm with the announcement of the winners. According to the organisers, the students’ enthusiasm and willingness to share ideas make the event both inspiring and dynamic, despite the demanding schedule.

Participation, accommodation, and meals are fully covered for all selected teams and their accompanying teachers, who have the chance to attend professional training sessions running alongside the event.