‘Meet Jako Brno’: Go From Discovering The City To Living It!

On 10 November, Brno Expat Centre is introducing ‘Meet Jako Brno’, a new series of free events in English, where international and Czech Brňáci can meet to share information about what’s happening in the Brno community. These gatherings mix short and useful talks with life hacks, practical tips, opportunities, services, and updates about life in Brno, with plenty of time and space for networking and connecting with others.

The first event takes place at 5pm on 10 November 2025, on the top floor of Domini Park. The topics for the November meet-up include: maximising career opportunities, the recent elections and their possible impact on the international community, how to enjoy Czech culture even if you don’t speak Czech; and mental health support. Expect lively conversation, a friendly crowd, and speakers who will help you understand the city from new angles.

A new kind of meetup

Meet Jako Brno goes beyond casual socialising – it’s a moderated space designed for conversation and collaboration. Whether you’re looking for practical tips, cultural insights, a sports club or new friends, this is where orientation meets exchange, helping you find answers, build contacts and truly feel at home.

The event is a continuation of the Brno Expat Fair, organised by the Brno Expat Centre (BEC). “We love organising the Brno Expat Fair, but it’s only once a year, and massive,” said BEC’s Marie Lungova. “Meet Jako Brno delivers some of what the expat fair offers, but in a series of regular, shorter and digestible evenings.”

The evenings welcome internationals living in Brno – newcomers and long-term residents alike – as well as curious Czechs who care about the city’s multicultural spirit.

Credit: Jiří Lubojacký

For those shaping Brno’s future

If you represent an organisation, initiative or public institution working with internationals, and you have something relevant and specific to offer or share, you are invited to take part as a speaker. The stage belongs to those who make Brno more welcoming, creative and connected.

“Even in a city as open as Brno, many internationals still live in a bubble of other foreigners, many of them sharing the same office,” said Frank van Bommel, manager of the TAIM project, which helped the idea take shape. “They need a space to meet others, learn about opportunities and services available to them and feel part of the local community. Meet Jako Brno, inspired by the Velvet Innovation Meetups, became that space.”

———————————-

The event is organised with the support of the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region. It’s a joint project of the Brno Expat Centre and the South Moravian Centre for Foreigners – two organisations dedicated to helping internationals navigate life in Brno.

Born from the TAIM (Talent Attraction and Integration Management) program, financed by the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region, the initiative aims to make the region more accessible and attractive to international talent by removing barriers and improving cooperation between organisations. So come to Meet Jako Brno, get inspired, and discover how much easier – and richer – life here can be when you’re truly connected.

Entry is free but places must be booked in advance at meetjakobrno.cz.