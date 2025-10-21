U.S. Pop Legend Anastacia To Perform in Brno Next October

American pop icon Anastacia will bring her powerful voice to Brno’s STAREZ Aréna Vodova on 15 October 2026, as part of her upcoming European tour.

The singer, who last performed in the Czech Republic earlier this year to a sold-out crowd in Prague, will return to celebrate more than two decades of international success. Her show in Brno is expected to feature a mix of her greatest hits and songs from her more recent projects.

Anastacia first rose to fame in 1999 with the international smash hit “I’m Outta Love”. Her debut album Not That Kind propelled her to stardom, followed by further chart-topping singles including “Paid My Dues” and “Left Outside Alone”. Over her career, she has sold more than 30 million albums and collected over 225 awards in 31 countries.

The Brno concert comes after her successful “I’m Outta Lockdown” anniversary tour and the release of her album Our Songs, which reinterprets well-known German pop and rock classics through her signature soulful style.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, 24 October at 10 am via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal, with prices starting at CZK 1,250 plus fees.

More information and ticket links are available at www.livenation.cz.