DPMB To Receive CZK 1 Billion Subsidy To Purchase 25 New Trams

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has successfully obtained two subsidies from the TRANSGov Modernization Fund program, which supports the development and modernization of public transport. The Ministry of the Environment will provide a subsidy of CZK 941 million for the purchase of 25 new two-way low-floor Škoda 45T trams.

“This success confirms that Brno is heading in the right direction – towards more environmentally friendly transport,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno. “Each new tram means not only more comfortable travel, but also a smaller impact on the environment. The subsidy from the Modernization Fund will cover 50% of the cost of purchasing 25 45T trams. These are vehicles that are already running in Brno, with which we are satisfied.”

According to Miloš Havránek, general director of DPMB, the trams covered by the subsidies have already been ordered. Five of them came into operation in Brno this autumn, and another 20 will be delivered by the manufacturer over the next year.

“We have been very successful in applying for subsidies,” said Havránek. “Over the past seven years, we have received more than CZK 7 billion for the purchase of new vehicles and for the renovation and development of transport infrastructure. This is the only way to develop our service in accordance with current requirements for passenger comfort and the technical development of public transport.”

The total subsidy of CZK 941 million refers to two different procurement projects: one to buy five trams, with a subsidy of CZK 188 million, and another to purchase 20 trams, with a subsidy of CZK 753 million.

“The price for one Škoda 45T tram slightly exceeds CZK 75 million,” explained Brno city councillor for Transport, Petr Kratochvíl. “These are modern, air-conditioned, low-floor and bi-directional vehicles. DPMB currently operates 20 such trams, 15 of which received a subsidy from the IROP program, and 5 now from the TRANSGov program. Next year, another 20 will be added, which will also be supported by a subsidy from the TRANSGov program. At the end of 2026, a total of 40 new bidirectional trams will be running in Brno.”

The new trams will gradually replace the KT8 type cars from the 1980s and 1990s and the T6A5 type. DPMB uses bidirectional trams most often on line number 8, which ends at a dead end. The new trams will also serve to strengthen traffic on lines 4 and 12. Bidirectional cars are also used during closures, such as the current situation on line number 3, which temporarily ends at Ečerova due to the construction of the tram line to Kamechy, at a dead end instead of a loop ending.

The TRANSGov program is part of the Modernization Fund, which finances environmental projects from the proceeds of emission allowances. Its goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and support the development of low-emission public transport in the Czech Republic.