Czech Space Pavilion Opens to the Public Later This Month

Planets, flight simulators, and a taste of weightlessness will take center stage in Brno next week as the Czech Space Pavilion opens its doors on 22-23 October at the Brno Exhibition Centre. Designed to bring space science closer to the public, the pavilion will offer interactive exhibits, hands-on technology demonstrations, and meetings with scientists, engineers, and students working on the frontiers of Czech space exploration.

Created through a collaboration between the Czech Journey to Space project, Brno University of Technology (BUT), the Brno Observatory and Planetarium, and the Gaudeamus education fair, the pavilion is part of this year’s Czech Space Week, the country’s largest celebration of science and space innovation. Entry to the pavilion will be free for all visitors.

Across Pavilion G2, visitors will find a diverse programme representing Czech universities, student associations, and companies involved in space research and technology.

Among the highlights will be a walk between giant inflatable planets created by the Brno Observatory and Planetarium, probe models from the Czech Academy of Sciences and a virtual helicopter simulator developed by Vrgineers.

The event will also showcase Czech achievements in international space research through the Czech Journey to Space exhibition, including the training of future Czech astronaut Aleš Svoboda. Visitors will also be able to meet cadets and ambassadors of the Zero-G mission, who will share their insights from experiencing weightlessness.

The Czech Space Pavilion will be part of the Gaudeamus education fair, which draws thousands of students each year. This year, the fair will connect education with the fast-growing world of space science and technology, offering a glimpse into new study and career opportunities in the Czech space sector.

“Whether you are interested in science, technology or just want to experience the atmosphere of a real space adventure, the Czech Space Pavilion will open the gates to discovering the future,” said Jiří Dušek, director of the Brno Observatory and Planetarium and member of the Czech Senate. “We want every visitor to Brno to take away not only an experience, but also a piece of inspiration – namely that we can also be part of the great story of space conquest in the Czech Republic.”

Entrance to the Czech Space Pavilion will be available through Entrance G2, next to the tram stop of the same name. Visitors attending the Gaudeamus fair can also access the exhibition directly from Pavilion V.