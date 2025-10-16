Czech Republic To Create Register of Residential Flats

The Czech government has approved the creation of a register of flats, which will provide the state with data on how many flats there are in the country, where they are located, and their size, said Regional Development Minister Petr Kulhanek (STAN) after a cabinet meeting yesterday.

The plan to register flats was developed in cooperation between the Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Finance.

The basic version of the register should be created within two years after the approval of the law. The register should be operational by the census in 2031.

The register should mainly help direct support to increase the availability of housing in the right areas of the country.

“Thanks to the new records, we will not only know the location, but also the size of the flats and whether they are suitable for individuals or families. So we can better target the programmes we create for affordable housing,” said Kulhanek.

The latest data on the number of flats in the Czech Republic are from the 2021 census. The Ministry of Regional Development currently has to obtain data on the number of flats from the cadastral office, the census, and data from the Czech Statistical Office.

The most recent such study by the authority shows that by 2021 there were 200,000 unoccupied flats in residential buildings in the Czech Republic. The number has increased by 40% since 2011.

Some time ago, the Ministry of Finance launched a price map recording the rental price of apartments by cadastral area.