Restaurant Week Returns to Brno For The Third Time This Autumn

Restaurant Week will be held in Brno for the third time, this time in an autumn edition from 14 October to 16 November. The festival, which has already gained traction in Prague, Ostrava, and Plzen, aims to bring high-quality gastronomic experiences to the public by offering special tasting menus at fixed prices in participating restaurants across the city.

Restaurant Week was first held in 1992 and has become a recurring event in cities worldwide, including New York, Chicago, London, and several European cities. Its Brno edition aims to encourage residents and visitors to explore the city’s culinary scene and try new dining experiences.

Credit: Restaurant Week

This year, 18 restaurants will take part, including popular spots from previous editions such as bistro ILEGAL and BEP Vietnamese Village Cuisine, along with newcomers like Prime Steak, Portum at Maximus Infinity, and Whiskáč on Jakubák. Con Gusto, a group of restaurants under one brand, will also participate, including the Monte Bú steakhouse, Pivnice U Kohoutů, Pivnice U Čápa, Korek Wine Bar, Nad Hladinkou, Restaurant Teátr, and Piazza Ristorante.

Each participating restaurant will prepare a three-course menu available in two price categories – CZK 490 or 790, plus a 49 crown reservation fee. Each menu includes both meat and vegetarian options, and some restaurants will offer amuse-bouche extras, marked as “premium” on the event website.

For the first time, the event is supported by the Gault&Millau gastronomic guide, which will serve as the festival’s industry guarantor.

Reservations are now open via the event website.

Credit: Restaurant Week

Participating Restaurants:

Quality Hotel Brno, FRYENDS, BEP Vietnamese Village Cuisine, Prime Steak, ILEGAL, Whiskáč on Jakubské náměstí, Mama’s Burger Brno (Brno Židenice), Monte Bú restaurant and steakhouse, Pivnice U Kohoutů, Pivnice U Čápa, KOREK Winebar, Nad Hladinkou, Restaurant Teátr, Piazza Ristorante, Pivovarský dům Poupě, Portum at Maximus Infinit, Orea Hotel Congress – Fairside restaurant, danu.b.