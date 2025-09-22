Masaryk University Offers a “Wealth” of Knowledge at the Night of the Scientists

The 20th annual Night of the Scientists will take place across the Czech Republic on Friday, 26 September from 5pm. As part of the Brno programme, Masaryk University is offering a diverse range of events on the theme of “Wealth”, with the participation of over ten faculties and departments.

Lectures, workshops, tours, exhibitions, screenings, games, and competitions will be held at 11 locations, including Brno, Telč, and Znojmo. According to Petr Suchý, MUNI Vice-Rector for External Relations and Internationalization, the university’s participation in this event offers a unique opportunity to present its research to the general public.

Visitors will find most activities on the Bohunice University Campus, home to many of the participating faculties, where they will discover the scientific secrets hidden within medicine, sports, natural sciences, pharmacy, economics, philosophy, law, computer science, and pedagogy. Most of the program is in Czech, but some activities are also offered in English.

In the interactive movement laboratory in the campus gym, visitors can test their balance and coordination, and find out how movement and the brain are related. Pharmacists will present modern treatment methods, language experts will showcase their use of words, symbolism, and metaphors, while experts from the Faculty of Medicine will show the richness of human cells.

Those interested will also find the wealth of natural sciences at the Faculty of Science on Kotlářská, where they will discover astrophysics, mineralogy, the secrets of Antarctica, and the perpetual motion machine. At the nearby Faculty of Law, participants can delve into the issue of intellectual property in the age of artificial intelligence or watch a theatre performance that depicts what would happen if Trautenberk decided to seize what does not belong to him. Visitors to the Faculty of Informatics can explore the wealth of data and cyberspace.

The Faculty of Arts is also offering about 30 activities on Friday night, where visitors can learn about the dangerous wealth of Czech archives. In addition to the wealth of knowledge, the Faculty of Education will offer the opportunity to create an extravagant model using donated materials from a charity shop as part of the program Second-hand Wealth.

The activities are designed to allow visitors of all ages to participate firsthand. To allow them to see as much of the programme as possible, a special bus line will connect all the venues of the Night of the Scientists at Masaryk University this year. The entire event will be free of charge.

Outside Brno, MUNI research will also be presented at the University Centre in Telč and the Museum of Great Moravia in Znojmo.

For more information visit the program website.