Ja Vdoma Festival To Bring Together Ukrainian Artisans Living in the Czech Republic

On Saturday, 27 September, the ‘Ja Vdoma’ festival will be held at Brno’s Boldhalle from 2pm to 10pm. The event aims to act as a platform for the Ukrainian community living in the Czech Republic to showcase their crafts through a collective market. Through this initiative, the organizers hope to raise CZK 50,000 to pay for the treatment of Matviy, a young boy diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Attendees will have access to Ukrainian brands selling jewelry, clothing, decoration and other products, food kiosks, a beauty zone, and workshops. For entertainment, there will be live music and a stand-up comedy show in the evening. The event will also feature an art zone for creative activities, and a kids’ corner. Proceeds from the day’s fundraising activities will go to support Matviy, as well as animal shelters affected by the war in Ukraine.

The gathering will be open to adults and kids alike and will be pet-friendly.

More information can be found on the event’s instagram page