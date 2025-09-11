Czech Population Has Dropped By 27,200 This Year

The population of the Czech Republic decreased by 27,200 in the first half of this year to 10.88 million people as more people died than were born, and the number of people who moved out of the country was higher than of those who move in, according to data released today by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU).

“In the first half of this year, 57,700 Czech citizens died. This was almost 2,000 (or 4%) more than in the same period in 2024,” said Michaela Nemeckova, from the CSU demographic statistics department.

She said the number of deaths increased year-on-year in all age groups over 70.

The fertility rate continued to decline for a fourth year. During the first six months of this year, 37,400 children were born, down 4,900 (12%) year-on-year. As a result of the number of deaths over births, the population of the Czech Republic fell by 20,300.

In the first half of the year, 49,600 people moved into the country, down 9,600 year-on-year, and 56,400 people moved out. The drop in population due to migration was therefore approximately 6,900 people. According to the CSU, this was mainly due to the fact that a large number of people’s stay in the Czech Republic expired at the end of March. Ukrainians predominated among both those who immigrated and those who moved out.

The number of marriages also declined for the third year in a row. Between January and the end of June, 17,300 couples entered into marriage, 1,600 fewer (9%) than a year earlier.

Divorce ended 10,400 marriages, the same as in the first half of 2024. Divorces after six years of marriage were the most frequent. Most men and women divorcing were between the ages of 45 and 49.

The only region in the country where the population did not decrease was Central Bohemia.

Number of inhabitants in Czech regions: