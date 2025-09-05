Ponávka Fest 2025: An Informal Festival in a New Cultural District of the City

On 16 September, the multi-genre open-air Ponávka Fest 2025 will take place at the Ponávka Business Park on Škrobárenská, 10 minutes away from the main tram station in a new cultural and social district of the city. Arriving as one of the final festivals of Brno’s eventful summer season, the free event will provide an evening of varied music and tasty food and drinks.

The line-up begins at 5pm with the alternative rock group the Outroverts, followed at 6:15 by the cumbia band Grupo Latinsky, before Funky Chicken take the stage at 7:30pm. Closing the festival from 9 to 10pm will be singer-songwriter Xavier Baumaxa.

Throughout the evening, visitors can try a variety of food and drinks, including Vietnamese, Mexican, or Italian specialties from Little Saigon, El Coyote Cojo and Pizza Buon, as well as beer from Hauskrecht Brewery and summer drinks from Barotéka.

More details on the event are available here.