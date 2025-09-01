Czech Firm Builds First 3D Printed House in Luxembourg

A 3D printed concrete house built by the Czech company ICE Industrial Services was inaugurated in Niederanven in Luxembourg this week. It was designed by ODA Architects.

It took a robot 27.5 hours to print the whole house, which has two rooms and will serve as a starter home for young couples. The overall implementation took approximately ten weeks due to administration and many visits.

Niederanven Mayor Fred Ternes said the building of the house is a very important undertaking when it comes to the future of the construction industry. Such buildings could help address the problems of unaffordable housing and the shortage of labour in the construction industry.

The house, with a total area of about 50 square meters, is made by 3D printing from concrete, more precisely from mineral materials. The Czech company, from Zdar nad Sazavou, has developed a machine that allows printing directly from local materials.

The narrow house has a kitchenette, a living area, and a flexible room that could be used as an office. There is also a bathroom and a hallway. It was designed by ODA Architects.

It is equipped with solar panels and ten battery storages in order to achieve maximum energy autonomy. The price of the house is about CZK 8 million.

“It is very important for the municipality of Niederanven to bring the topic of small houses to the forefront of public interest. At the same time, we wanted to quickly and efficiently implement a pilot project on land that could not otherwise be used in a meaningful way,” Ternes told CTK.

“As a municipality, we are proud to have become a place where new and creative housing models can emerge. In this way we can actively contribute to the development of alternative and more sustainable housing solutions,” he added.

There are 23 applications to live in the first pilot house, said Kristyna Halounova, director of the Czech Centre in Brussels, who attended the opening ceremony.

“This innovative building, created with a unique 3D printing technology, clearly shows that Czech companies have considerable potential in the Luxembourg market with high-quality and modern projects,” said Jiri Jilek, Czech deputy ambassador in Luxembourg.

According to Pavel Zelenka from the Czech Trade Office for Belgium and Luxembourg, the uniqueness of this project also lies in its variability and efficiency in terms of time and cost. The house meets all the essential criteria and the highest standards in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, he said.

The fact that the Luxembourg side chose this project testifies to the quality of Czech technology, Zelenka said.