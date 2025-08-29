Moravské Náměstí To Host Festival For Seniors and Kids On Sunday

Organized each year by the Brno-střed district, the Day for Seniors and Children is a way for senior citizens to reclaim a spot in the public space. Though it mostly focuses on the elderly, everyone is invited to enjoy the many festivities offered by the event.

“Visitors to the park can look forward to a very varied cultural programme for our senior citizens. There will be music, dance and theatre performances,” said Brno-střed district councillor Pavel Studeník (KDU-ČSL), who is responsible for social affairs. “The programme will also include presentations by leisure clubs and organisations, some of which are not solely dedicated to seniors. Examples include the Czech Tourist Club, the Masaryk University’s University of the Third Age and many others.”

The event begins on 31 August at 2 pm, and actress Kateřina Jebavá will guide visitors through the afternoon through many performances, such as those of the Znojemské Grácie dance ensemble, folk songs performed by the duo Míša and Miloš, and a gymnastics performance by SK MG Mantila.

The local senior scene will also take part in the festival through many groups, such as the Bučovice senior citizens’ club, the Filiánek dance school and the Association of Active Grandmothers and Grandfathers and their comedic programme.

The festival will also concentrate all sorts of services and advice useful to seniors in one single place, ranging between healthcare and prevention, consultancy, housing, and help with technology.

Additional information and complete programme is available on the event’s official website.