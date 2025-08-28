Tender Issued For Construction of Boulevard Leading To Brno’s New Train Station

The construction of the main boulevard connecting the city center to the new railway station, which will also form the backbone of the new Trnitá district, has taken another step forward. The tender for the public contract for the construction works was approved yesterday by Brno City Council, and companies can now apply for the contract. The northern part of the boulevard will be built first.

“The northern part of the new boulevard will connect the historical center with the new modern train station,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “The boulevard will also be the main and lively street of the new Trnitá district, and pedestrians, public transport, cars and cyclists will all have their space here. The street will be lined with avenues of trees, and services will also be connected to the street on the ground floor of local buildings. The construction of the first part could begin at the end of this year, and should last 16 months.”

According to René Černý, Deputy Mayor of Brno for Investments, the road will have two lanes for cars, with two-way cycle paths and wide sidewalks adjacent on both sides. In the central part of the boulevard, a green belt with the character of an urban meadow will be created until the tram lines are built. “In connection with the construction of the road, it will also be necessary to prepare the area, including the clearance and liquidation of a municipal waste dump, the removal of paved areas, and access to the construction site,” said Černý.

Credit: BKOM

Tree rows and perennial flower beds will be placed in the gaps between the cycle paths and sidewalks, which will also drain surface rainwater from the paved areas. The contract also includes five years of follow-up care for this greenery, which will be under warranty during that time.

It will also be necessary to build technical infrastructure networks, such as heating pipes, sewage systems, water pipes, public lighting, cable ducts, electrical distribution, and the relocation of electrical, gas, and optical networks. The underground collector, which currently has an escape exit located in the future road, will also undergo renovation, with the exit to be moved to the central green belt.

The project already has all the necessary permits for construction. The estimated cost is CZK 160 million, with the final amount to be confirmed after the tender procedure is completed.

The construction of the northern part of the boulevard will be followed by the southern section, for which project documentation is currently being prepared.

Visualisations for the new main avenue are available here.