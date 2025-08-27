Náměstí Svobody To Host Harvest Festival Starting This Weekend

From this Friday, 29 August, until 6 September, Náměstí Svobody will host the Harvest Festival (‘Dožínky’), the final event in this year’s ‘Brno Festivals’ series, following on from the successful Brno Grand Prix event.

The Harvest Festival will offer a rich cultural program focused on showcasing traditional folk culture typical of the autumn season. Visitors can try churning butter, listen to dulcimer music, or watch performances by folklore groups, alongside the traditional rich selection of refreshments. A new feature will be returnable cups inspired by the theme of Habana ceramics, which were created especially for the Harvest Festival.

Credit: Brno-střed

“I believe that visitors will like the new mug motifs,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-Střed district, who is responsible for commerce and services. “We already created a special limited edition for the Brno Grand Prix event, which was attended by thousands of people, and was a great success with visitors. There is also a consistently high interest in the Christmas collection, which we will enrich with new motifs this year.”

Credit: Brno-střed

The Harvest Festival is the fifth event in the Brno Festival series to be held on Náměstí Svobody this year, following Easter, the May and Midsummer Festivals, and the Brno Grand Prix.

“Next year, we will continue with the set concept. We are working on several new features and also on improving the cultural program, ” added Oulehlová.

The complete program of the event can be found here.