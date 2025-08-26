South Moravian Region Announces New Nature Reserve ‘Nad Švédskou Cēstou’

The South Moravian Region today officially announced a new nature reserve at Nad Švédskou cēstou, a preserved complex of old deciduous forests with occasional pine, spruce and fir trees, creating a peaceful and undisturbed habitat for a number of rare species of animals and plants. The new reserve is in the cadastral area of ​​Olešná u Blansko.

The reserve extends across the sunny slopes of forest lands below the village of Olešná. The most valuable local flora include the honeysuckle, perennial moonflower, and from domestic orchids, the long-leaved and broad-leaved helleborines and bird’s nest orchid. Among the rare species of animals living in the area are the largest stag beetle in the Czech Republic, the spotted salamander, and the black bat. The cavities of old trees provide nests for black woodpeckers, great spotted woodpeckers, green woodpeckers, and the common tawny owl.

“The South Moravian Region aims to support the active protection and management of nature reserves, thereby contributing to the long-term maintenance of ecological balance in the region,” said Karel Podzimek, South Moravian regional councillor for the environment. “The declaration of this reserve is an important step towards the protection of our unique natural heritage.”

The new reserve will become an important link in the network of specially protected areas along the Svitava River. “Its declaration will enable more effective protection and care for the local valuable natural environment, including the preservation of a suitable habitat for the rescue and gradual expansion of the population of the specially protected purple gnat beetle,” added Podzimek.