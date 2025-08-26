Brno-Střed Town Hall To Host Open Day For The Public This Friday

The Brno-Střed Town Hall building will be completely opened to the public on Friday, 29 August Visitors will be able to take a look around the historic cellars, view normally private areas, and enjoy an accompanying program including a theatre performance and fashion show. The Open Town Hall is a traditional cultural event being held for the 11th year.

An activity and entertainment program for children and adults will take place throughout the day at Dominikánská 2, said the mayor of Brno-střed, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), starting with the first tour at 2pm.

Credit: Brno-stred

“Every hour, there will be guided tours of the town hall building, which previously served as a Dominican monastery,” he said. “During these tours, visitors will be able to see the underground of the building and the councilors’ meeting hall. A theater performance and a music concert are also being prepared for visitors. The program will culminate in an evening screening at the summer cinema, which will present a new adaptation of the film fairy tale Goldilocks.”

During the day, the courtyard will host the Mikro-teatro theatre performing the fairy tale Neviditelná, the Midnight Coffee Session music band, and a fashion show organised by the Veronica Foundation.

The program will also feature art workshops at the Botanka leisure center, a photo corner at the Polárka Theater, and an exhibition and award ceremony of the art competition ‘In the Middle of the City’, which received 216 submissions from children and adults.

Credit: Brno-stred

“All authors deserve thanks and recognition for their work,” said Mencl. “All pictures will be on display at the Open Town Hall, and the best ones will also be on display at the Jiří Mahen Library from 5-30 September.”

A refreshment stand will be available in the courtyard throughout the event. Admission is free, including to the evening cinema screening. Further detailed information is available on the Brno-střed website.