Brno’s SK Hobit Wheelchair Basketball Club To Host Open Day For New Talents

SK HOBIT Brno, one of the oldest wheelchair basketball clubs in the world, will be holding an open day for new members on 4 September at the Purkyňova gymnasium, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. This day is open to both enthusiasts and newcomers, as it will acquaint everyone with the basic terminology and the basics of wheelchair riding, dribbling, shooting and playing.

Established in 1994, the organization has since participated in numerous tournaments over the course of 30 years. Apart from being the starting club for many successful professional players, both in the Czech Republic and abroad, it has also heavily contributed to strengthening the national selection, and has organized the Euroleague, Europe’s top competition, on 12 occasions.

SK HOBIT Brno is the current national champion, having won the finals on 20 June, and regularly performs exhibition presentations during regular basketball events, such as the recent FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, which took place in July.

More information on the club and the recruitment event available on the club’s official website.