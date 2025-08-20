Rosnička Sauna in Žabovřesky To Reopen In February 2026

The CZK 8 million renovation of the Rosnička sauna in Žabovřesky is now in full swing. With the building’s structural integrity issues already addressed and the rough work almost complete, the renovation, which began last month, should be finished next February. The City of Brno contributed CZK 7 million in subsidies for the project.

This project is part of a wider plan for the revitalization of the entire area of TJ Sokol Brno Žabovřesky, and has been ongoing since July under the supervision of BV-Dex. The damaged structure has now been repaired, and almost all of the rough construction work, electrical wiring, and heating distribution systems have been completed. Additionally, the original gas boiler will soon be replaced by an electric one, and the windows are scheduled to be replaced in mid-September.

Under the careful supervision of the Sokol Brno-Žabovřesky gymnastics club, which owns the building, the main requirement of the renovation is to preserve the unique atmosphere, set within Wilson’s Forest, including the appearance of the sauna, changing rooms, and cooling pool. Having served both elite athletes and the general public for decades, the sauna is both an important part of the city’s history and an asset to its leisure industry.

Hundreds of enthusiasts are already interested in using the sauna facilities. The room, which can accommodate up to 15 people at a time, will serve Sokol members, sauna enthusiasts, and the general public, along with the entire facility. The entire project should be completed by February 2026, with the rest of the complex to follow soon after that.