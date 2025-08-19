Brno City Architect’s Office Experiments With New Tree In The City Center

The Brno-střed district has planted a new tree on Starobrněnská. The American sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua) is resistant to adverse urban environments, and the latest horticultural knowledge has been utilised in order to ensure its future growth. A bench was also installed around it to help protect the tree’s trunk and crown from damage, while enhancing the public space.

“The restoration of the planting on Starobrněnská is a small but important step that will improve the microclimate in the center and make the environment more pleasant for residents and visitors,” said Ludmila Oulehlová, 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-střed district. “We want this approach, which uses new technological processes and materials, to be used as much as possible in future tree planting in our district.”

The replacement of the original tree, which for a long time was not thriving in its location, was initiated by the Brno City Architect’s Office (KAM) together with the Brno-střed municipal district. KAM developed the proposal to improve the planting conditions for the new tree and the design of the circular bench. The new installation does not obstruct supply vehicles or emergency service vehicles.

Credit : Brno-střed

Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for spatial planning, added: “This project shows that elements of greenery with aesthetic, ecological, and social value can be sensitively and functionally integrated into the historic city center. The project reflects the need to improve the quality of public space, strengthen the functions of urban greenery, including reducing the urban heat island effect, and offer residents and visitors a new place to sit and relax.”

The sapling itself is slightly larger than standard planted trees, and could reach a height of up to 25 meters in the coming years, thanks to efforts to make space available for root growth. The selected structural substrate contains coarse aggregate which, unlike the typically highly compacted urban environment, is porous enough to ensure sufficient air access to the roots. For further development of the root system, it also contains biochar (which helps with water and nutrient retention) and compost.