Bašty Street Above Brno Train Station To Be Transformed Into Leisure Area

The area between Nádražní and Bašty, which now serves as a busy pedestrian thoroughfare, has been neglected for a long time. This is set to change with the reconstruction of the street, to restore its original appearance. The planned transformation, costing under CZK 19 million including VAT, will provide more safety for pedestrians, as well as more seating space and more greenery. The City of Brno is in the process of obtaining a building permit, and reconstruction should begin next year.

The aim of the reconstruction is to improve the accessibility and usability of the slope between the historical center and Denisovy sady. The proposed solution includes the widening of the street, a new staircase, seating, public lighting and reclamation of greenery. New planting, automatic irrigation and better management of rainwater are also planned.

“Together with architects and Brno Public Greenery, we are planning to reconstruct Bašty Street above the main station,” said Filip Chvátal (KDU-ČSL), Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment. “We also want to restore the original function of the place from the 19th century, when there was historically a small promenade here. The greenery here is currently neglected and part of the street serves as a parking lot. But that will soon change. The goal is to connect to Denisovy sady via a new promenade. We will plant new greenery, add furniture and lighting, and even reduce the number of parking spaces. This will create a modern and pleasant place to sit in the middle of the city.”

Another future project that will follow on from the reconstruction of Bašty Street is the reconstruction of the former Municipal Accommodation Office on Nádražní.

“We intend to sensitively reconstruct this functionalist building, which was designed in 1927 by architect Oskar Poříska,” added Chvátal. “The main goal is to restore the original terraces. Ideally, we would also like to remodel the interior of the building so that a restaurant can be created here. Today we are at the stage where we are waiting for all the opinions of the authorities and if everything goes through, we will work on creating project documentation.”